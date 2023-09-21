Andre Iguodala Claims Jordan Poole Was Lowkey Disrespected By The Warriors

In a recent podcast appearance with JJ Redick, Andre Iguodala spoke about Jordan Poole. Specifically, Iguodala reflected on the less-than-ideal role that Poole had to play for the Warriors. In short, Iguodala summarized that the Warriors were built around Steph, Klay, and Draymond. Poole, who would often play off the bench, was expected to play without the freedom or the eccentricities afforded to the team's Big Three. If Draymond was having a wild night with errant passes and the like, Poole had to be perfect. If Steph was cold from three, Poole had to be hot. In Iguodala's eyes, Poole had to play clean-up to whatever the Big Three wasn't doing on any particular night.

Drafted in 2019 by the Warriors, Poole had four solid seasons with the team. In his final season before being traded to the Wizards, Poole had over 20 points per game. On any other team, Poole would likely have been an instant starter and first-rotation lock. However, it's always going to be hard to get that consistent playing time with a roster like Golden State's. Even in his 20.7 ppg season, Poole only started 43 games.

Read More: Nick Young claims Draymond tried to punch him like Jordan Poole

Draymond Green Seemingly Shades Jordan Poole

A lot of the stories over the summer after Poole was traded was the seemingly reignited beef between him and Draymond Green. While Green feuded with Poole's father on social media, he also appeared to shade his former teammate on TikTok.

In a TikTok for Bleacher Report, Green jumped on the "roster builder challenge". Essentially, you have to create an NBA roster using one player from five randomly-selected teams. The video started simply enough, with Green choosing Cavs PG Darius Garland and Utah F Lauri Markkanen. Then came the Wizards as Green's third team. "Who still on Washington's team?" Green said with a laugh before taking F Kyle Kuzma. Additionally, Green rounded out his team with Damian Lillard (Blazers) and Bam Adebayo (Heat). When asked how they would do, Green argued that "they should win. But they don't have me, Steph, or Klay. This is an Eastern Conference team. They lose in the Finals to the Warriors."

Read More: Jordan Poole hits Draymond with Gunna lyrics

[via]