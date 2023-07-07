Whenever Kylie Jenner shares a photo dump on Instagram, there’s always one thing in particular people are on the lookout for: her family. Whether it’s her famous sisters, her flames, or in this case, her wholesome pictures of her kids Stormi and Aire, formerly known as Wolf. Moreover, amid pictures of dogs, strawberries, and other fancy snaps, the social media star posted a few pictures of her son. In one, he walks to a car in a red jacket, showing off that he’ll probably be as stylish as his father Travis Scott. In another, he takes a stroll with his big sister Stormi through a nature-side road, and hopefully they had a fun adventure with their mom.

Speaking of Travis, though, his relationship with Kylie Jenner won’t rekindle anytime soon, at least from what sources indicate. According to a TMZ report, the former couple just wants to be happy as co-parents and nothing more, and would rather nurture that relationship than try one more time at a closer one. Of course, both have kept scandalously busy in that time when it comes to relationships. Currently, Jenner is linked to Timothée Chalamet, whereas the Houston MC is rumored to be dating R&B star SZA.

Kylie & Travis With Stormi

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 27: Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the Travis Scott: “Look Mom I Can Fly” Los Angeles Premiere at The Barker Hanger on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix)

Regardless, it’s always nice to see Kylie show love to her family online, however briefly and simply. What’s more is that it’s a big part of her social media presence, with a mother chunk being putting people on to what will later become hit songs. Recently, she played the then-unreleased (and later officially released) Tory Lanez track “Hurts Me” featuring Trippie Redd on TikTok. While it provoked some controversy due to Lanez’s personal troubles, it still brought it a lot of attention that eventually resulted in an official release.

Meanwhile, apparently the cosmetics mogul’s relationship with Chalamet caused concern among the actor’s friends. While that’s just gossip and alleged sources, it certainly reflects how a lot of people online feel about it. Still, Jenner brushed it all off, it seems, and it’s just the latest example of a new celebrity couple getting some flack online. For more news and the latest updates on Kylie Jenner, stay posted on HNHH.

