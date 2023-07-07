Lil Skies is someone who came up at a time when the SoundCloud scene was at its peak. Overall, fans remember him fondly for his collaborations with the likes of Landon Cube. “Red Roses” and “Nowadays” are two songs that will forever be beloved by those who grow up during this time period. Moreover, they were part of the rise of Lyrical Lemonade, which just makes the nostalgia that much deeper. These days, Skies is still making new music, and fans are always eager to consume what he has in store.

He has been steadily dropping some singles here and there, and recently, he has been teasing the release of something new. When you think of Skies’ music, you immediately think of the summer. Consequently, now is the best time for him to drop. People are looking for his brand of summer vibes, and on “How Things Go,” he does not disappoint whatsoever.

Lil Skies Brings The Vibes

With this new track, Lil Skies goes for some nice low-tempo production that immediately sets a mood. Additionally, he delivers emotional lyrics with a melodic flow that is pleasant to the ears. This is a very nice song that will definitely get fans hyped for whatever else Skies may drop soon. Either way, add it to your playlists now.

Hopefully, this new song eventually leads to an album somewhere down the line.

Quotable Lyrics:

I’ve been looking for your love, but don’t know how to feel

I can’t trust nobody, they might get me killed

And my bro just caught a case, pray he get appealed

It’s funny how the things go when you keep it real

