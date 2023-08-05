Lil Skies Glides On The Beat In New Single “Wake Up”

Lil Skies is someone who has had quite a bit of longevity in the game, which is definitely nice to see. Overall, it has been hard for many of the rappers from the 2017 era to stick around. However, Skies has managed to do it with ease. Sure, there have been some road bumps along the way. However, fans are still very much aware of Skies and his music. He continues to get booked for big festivals, and his releases have remained consistent. When other artists are fading into obscurity, Skies is maintaining his fanbase.

When Lil Skies burst onto the scene, he was known for that melodic brand of hip-hop that was popular at the time. His tracks with Landon Cube are still legendary at this point. During this era, his music was inescapable. That said, all of these years later, Skies still has a lot to say. That has been evident in his past few releases. On Friday, however, he came back again with another new track for his fans. Below, you can listen to his latest effort, dubbed “Wake Up.”

Lil Skies Returns

Throughout this track, Lil Skies shows us exactly how well he can flow. He breaks in and out of speedy yet melodic passages. Moreover, his pen game seems to be hitting its stride with some solid bars that touch on a plethora of topics. Skies is still making sharp music, and you can’t help but be excited by this. Hopefully, a new album will be released very soon.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track from Lil Skies, in the comments section down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I find it kinda funny, they said they was gettin’ money

You see they jumpin’ dick to dick, remind me of a bungee

I’m pourin’ up a double cup, you know I like it muddy

And no you can’t come over here, cause you are not my buddy

