Draymond Green is easily one of the best defenders in the entire NBA. Overall, he is someone who has always gotten credit for the way he plays. Sure, he may not be the most offensive-minded guy out there, but that is not his role. Instead, he is out there contesting shots, grabbing rebounds, and making life hell for other people. Green is well aware of his talents, and he isn’t afraid to use them. Consequently, he is a feared guy around the league, even if some people clown him from time to time.

Recently, Draymond Green went on Paul George’s podcast where they discussed a whole range of topics. At one point, the two touched on Victor Wembanyama, who just went first overall to the San Antonio Spurs. Overall, Wembanyama is set to be a massive star. However, Green noted that despite the kid’s frame, there are ways that you can shut him down. At the end of the day, it all comes back to putting pressure on your man.

Draymond Green Speaks

“You can’t let him get comfortable. You let him get comfortable you lose, because you can’t block his shot,” Draymond Green said. “He may not even see your contest. So with a guy like that you gotta do your work early. I‘m crowding him from the time he starts running down the court. When they get the rebound and they start coming I’m crowding because I can’t let him get to a space where he’s comfortable. If you do that against talents like that…aint nothing you can do to stop that. So for me I’m all the way pressed up into him.”

It is going to be interesting to see how Wembanyama fairs in his young career. Many believe he will be one of the GOATs, however, there are others who see him as a future bust. Let us know how you think he will do in the NBA, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.

