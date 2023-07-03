Victor Wembanyama is destined to be the next great NBA sensation. The San Antonio Spurs won the actual lottery when landing the French phenom. The combination of Victor’s talent and size is something no one has seen in the history of the game of basketball. Which is why everyone is anxiously waiting to see the future star in action. However, fans will not have to wait much longer to catch the number one pick in action. The Spurs plan on giving him his first taste of the NBA during the Summer League.

The NBA Summer League has been the place of many great debuts. Every star gets their first glimpse of action during the summer. Now it’s time for all eyes to be on Wembanyama as he begins his own legacy. A recent video of Victor gave fans a little taste of what they could see during his summer run. The video shows the young star going through drills at the Spurs facility. While the video was meant to be a teaser, it didn’t stop fans from making opinions already.

NBA Awaits For Massive Debut Of Victor Wembanyama

Maybe it’s jealousy, but many fans weren’t thrilled by the action in the clip. Fans were quick to show how unimpressed they are with a player running through practice drills. While it shouldn’t come as a surprise that not a lot was shown in the clip. However, give a negative fan one inch, and they will walk 10 miles disrespecting the athlete they don’t like. Victor’s climb to the top of the game will not be an easy one. With fans already disrespecting him, he will need to do quite a bit to shut the haters down.

However, something tells me that Victor isn’t worried about the haters. The main goal for any athlete is to be as successful as they possibly can. Not many are checking social media accounts for what an average Joe has to say about their game. Unless you’re Kevin Durant. His role of dissing his haters has become a fan favorite for those who follow the star on Twitter. What do you expect from Victor Wembanyama’s debut with the Spurs? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section. For the latest news in sports, keep it right here with HNHH.

