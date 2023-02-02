Iggy Azalea has certainly developed into a polarizing artist over the years. Some people have appreciated her style, while others have offered some less-than-favorable reviews. However, Iggy has been able to remain at the forefront of conversations thanks to her steady stream of social media comments. When something bothers her, she is going to talk about it. Overall, this is a philosophy that has extended to her personal life. For instance, she has never been shy to go off on Playboi Carti through Twitter. Mostly, these gripes have to do with his presence as a father to their son, Onyx.

These days, Iggy Azalea can be found operating out of OnlyFans. Like many other artists before her, Iggy has begun posting sultry photos on OnlyFans. Additionally, she has been dropping music over there while giving her fans some exclusive looks at her new material. So far, it has been an exceptionally lucrative endeavor for the artist, who has raked in quite a bit of cash. Although some fans aren’t happy with the photos she’s posting, there is no denying that this has already been successful for her.

Iggy Azalea Shines

Just yesterday, Iggy decided to bless her fans with a brand-new thirst trap. Since the creation of her OnlyFans, Iggy has been posting quite a few shots like this. However, her fans continue to enjoy it, so she continues to post them. Overall, it sounds like a pretty fair arrangement. As you can see from the post above, Iggy is wearing a mismatched bikini set. On top, she has a purple bikini with some black print all over it. Moreover, the bottom part is kept together with string, while the main section is red with a black pattern. This all came with the caption: “The last laugh belongs to me.”

Needless to say, Iggy Azalea has been feeling herself as of late, and you can’t blame her. Fans are still very interested in her music, and her Hotter Than Hell project has benefitted immensely. She is an artist that people still want to hear from and in 2023, that is simply half of the battle. Let us know what you think of her latest IG post, in the comments down below.

[Via]