Draymond Green is a player who is not afraid to go back and forth with the fans out there. Overall, Green has seen a bit of a decline in his play over the last few years. When it comes to offense, Green has largely struggled, and it has led to a lot of roasts on social media. However, he is mostly paid to play good defense, and that is exactly what he does. Although, for those who place bets and do fantasy basketball, Green can be a frustrating player to watch.

If you are a sports fan, you know just how much sports betting has exploded as of late. It is legal in the vast majority of places across the United States, and people are taking advantage. The betting industry is making billions of dollars on sports fans, and for those losing money, it can be a frustrating proposition. Consequently, players like Green get blamed when a fan’s parlay doesn’t go the way they hoped it would.

Draymond Green Addresses Sports Bettors

Having said all of that, some sports bettors have tried to get into Green’s mentions. If he has an off night and someone bets the over, they will lace into him. Overall, Green finds it half amusing and half annoying. Subsequently, on his podcast, he went off on these fans with a simple message. “People talk so crazy on social media when they bet don’t successfully complete their bet,” Green explained. “‘Oh Draymond you such you only got seven points’ but it’s actually that you such at betting because just like I only had seven points and it was seven and a half, you could have very well chosen under seven and a half.” Essentially, Green is telling people to become better at betting.

This is definitely some solid advice that very few people will take. Overall, sports betting is incredibly accessible and with so many fans thinking they are experts, you have to expect this kind of overindulgence to continue. For players like Draymond, they will continue to be scapegoats. However, there is no doubt that sports betting will not go away, anytime soon.

