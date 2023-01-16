Draymond Green was one of the biggest stories at the start of the year. Of course, this was for all of the wrong reasons. If you remember, the Golden State Warriors star punched Jordan Poole during a practice session. Subsequently, the footage leaked online which made everything worse.

Since that time, it seems as though cooler heads have prevailed. Poole and Green still have good chemistry, and the Warriors seem to be improving. However, there are still rumblings about Green’s future. Having punched a teammate, there is no guarantee he is brought back next season.

Draymond Green #23 and Jordan Poole #3 of the Golden State Warriors walk to the bench during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on October 25, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Warriors 134-105. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Draymond Green Speaks

Recently, Green got to speak with Taylor Rooks for Bleacher Report. During this interview, Green spoke at length about his relationship with Poole. As he explained, it is not perfect, however, it is getting considerably better. Needless to say, there are no hard feelings.

“We go to work every day together,” Green said. “Our lockers are right next to each other, that never changed. We ride the same buses together, we change in the same locker room on the road together — none of that has changed. Did it change our relationship, of course. Absolutely. That’s still a work in progress. I’ll always be willing to continue to do that work because I was wrong.”

Green also noted that he is realistic about the situation. For instance, he doesn’t think Poole is going to want to hang out with him outside of the game. It’s a fair point, although this isn’t unique to just them.

Let us know what you thought of the Poole and Green situation, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world.

[Via]