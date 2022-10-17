Jordan Poole was involved in a major controversy just a few weeks ago as he was punched extremely hard by Draymond Green. It was an incident that was caught on camera, and with that footage leaking to the internet, everyone got to see just how bad the punch was.

Since that time, Green was hit with a fine and he even took some time to himself. Now, however, Green is officially back with the team, and everyone is looking to get in a rhythm ahead of the regular season, which begins this week.

Photo by Michael Urakami/Getty Images

Poole has been through a lot these last few weeks, although his four-year, $140 million contract probably softens the blow. As he told reporter Madeline Kenney, the only thing on his mind right now is winning, and furthering the Warriors’ dynasty.

“We’re here to win a championship and keep hanging banners,” Poole said. It is a great mentality to have, and it is one that someone like Green can appreciate given everything that has gone one as of late.

Jordan Poole says Draymond Green apologized, they plan to handle it themselves that way. “We’re here to win a championship and keep hanging banners.” — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) October 16, 2022

The Warriors are a team looking to repeat as champions, and with this mindset, it is likely they will be the team to beat out East again.

