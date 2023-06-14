The Warriors’ season ended in humiliation. They were bullied out of the playoffs by the Lakers in the second round. A lot has been written, and said, about this season for Golden State. Steve Kerr said the team never felt like a championship roster. Furthermore, Kerr placed much of the blame in regard to team dynamics on the fight between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole last October. Green agreed, stating that he lost the locker room after the incident. Despite this, Kerr is eager to have Green back on the team

Furthermore, while questions remain about the Warriors’ future, there is hope. Both Steph Curry and Klay Thompson both have at least one year left on their contract. Additionally, Green has the option to exercise a player year for $27 million. However, sources have confirmed that Curry, arguably the leader of this team, wants to run it back with the Big 3 for one more year at least. Now, another voice is advocating for the Warriors to do everything it takes to keep Green on the team.

Redick Argues Warriors Don’t Contend Without Green

.@jj_redick says the Warriors CANNOT contend for a title without Draymond Green 👀 pic.twitter.com/N8nShypslb — First Take (@FirstTake) June 14, 2023

“Absolutely not,” Redick began when asked if the Warriors can contend without Draymond. “Draymond is so important to everything they do on both sides of the basketball. And defensively specifically, what we saw last year was a non-elite defense from the Golden State Warriors…And yet, Draymond Green had another elite defensive season. He is the anchor of that defense. When the Golden State Warriors have contended, it’s because they have had an elite defense. You lose him, with really no way to replace him, you’re not winning an NBA championship.”

While Chris “Mad Dog” Russo sees the Warriors as a top-tier contender next season, Redick is more reserved. To him, the Warriors have the potential to contend if they play the draft and free agency correctly. However, to him, getting rid of Draymond is getting rid of the team’s championship chances. Green has not yet been the focus of much speculation yet, with many believing that he will pick up his player option. However, what do you think Draymond should do? Do you think the Warriors will let him leave? Let us know in the comments. Follow all the latest sports news here at HotNewHipHop.

