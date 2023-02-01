Snoop Dogg has always been a huge fan of the Los Angeles Lakers. After all, when you live in Los Angeles, there are only two teams to root for. One of these teams hasn’t won anything. However, the other team is tied for the most titles in the history of the NBA. Needless to say, it is very simple as to who Snoop should root for. Although, the Lakers have not been making it very easy over these past couple of years. Overall, the team has been inconsistent, and even with LeBron on the floor, they haven’t been able to string together a ton of wins.

Yesterday, however, the Lakers were actually able to win, this time against the New York Knicks. It took overtime to do so, although LeBron showed out with a triple-double. Moreover, he scored a grand total of 28 points, which puts him 89 points away from the scoring record. As you can imagine, Snoop was watching it all unfold, and even took to Instagram after the win.

Snoop Dogg Reacts

Unfortunately for Snoop, the Lakers’ win ended up putting him through his paces. Overall, it was a fight until the end, and his heart almost couldn’t handle it. So much so that throughout the video, the Lakers were accused of toying with the man’s health. In all honesty, we can hardly blame Snoop for his words here. “You know what that smile means: the Lakers win. Yes! We find a way!” Snoop said. “Goddamn, y’all got my nerves bad and my blood pressure high. Goddamn it, figure it out and start winning every night goddamn it! I’m too old for this shit!”

Hopefully, for Snoop and Lakers fans everywhere, the team is able to get back on the right track. They seem to be doing better right now, and they aren’t too far back of the postseason. Regardless, it is going to be a very difficult fight for this team. They have a lot to overcome, and perhaps only the trade deadline can save them. Let us know what you think of the Lakers’ chances this season, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.

[Via]