LeBron James is one of the best basketball players to ever grace the NBA. Over the years, he has shown just how amazing he is. Overall, it is his longevity that could wind up being the greatest part of his legacy. He is 38 years old, and he is still playing some of the best games of his life. Additionally, he is on pace to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring title in about three games. Once he breaks that record, it will be hard not to call him the GOAT of the NBA.

Last night, James and his Lakers squeaked out a win against none other than the New York Knicks. For LeBron, it was yet another solid performance as he dropped 28 points. Furthermore, he notched his very first Triple-Double of the entire season. This is something that fans had been waiting for, and he most certainly did not disappoint. Subsequently, James spoke to reporters after the game where he got to talk about his longevity. It was here that he revealed that he is going to be around for a while. “I’m not going anywhere,” he said. “I’m going to be in this league for at least a few more years.”

“I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to be in this league for at least a few more years.”



LeBron James & The Future

LeBron James has always stated that he wants to play with his son Bronny. As it stands, Bronny is playing for Sierra Canyon, and next year, he will be in college. Consequently, there is a good chance that he will be ready for the NBA Draft in 2024. That means LeBron just needs to get through one more season before he potentially plays with his oldest child. From there, if the game continues to bless him, perhaps he will stay and play with Bryce. Overall, it would be one of the greatest stories in the entire history of sports.

As for LeBron and the Lakers, well, things haven’t been going so great. The team is still having a ton of trouble trying to break through in the Western Conference. However, the trade deadline is coming up, which means there might be some time to salvage the season. Let us know how you feel about LeBron and the Lakers’ chances, in the comments below.

