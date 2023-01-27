LeBron James has had a very historic NBA career. In 2023, LeBron is still in the league and still playing at an incredibly high level. However, fans still yearn for the days when he was competing for titles. One would just have to go back to his Heat days to experience it.

Overall, James played four seasons in Miami. During that time, he went to four Finals and won two titles. His second title came in 2013 when his Heat went on to defeat the San Antonio Spurs. It was a fantastic series that showcased LeBron’s immense talent.

Basketball: NBA Finals: Miami Heat LeBron James (6) in action vs San Antonio Spurs at American Airlines Arena. Game 7. Miami, FL 6/20/2013 CREDIT: John W. McDonough (Photo by John W. McDonough /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

LeBron Memorabilia Skyrockets

In case you haven’t noticed, LeBron memorabilia has been going for some insane prices lately. According to TMZ, a piece of history from the 2013 finals just sold for an obscene price through Sotheby’s. That piece of memorabilia just so happens to be a game-worn jersey from Game 7 of the championship-winning series.

This piece of history just sold for a whopping $3.7 million. Overall, this is a new record for any sort of LeBron jersey. A private collector ended up copping the jersey, and we can just imagine what this man’s credit score might be. At the end of the day, it must be nice to have that kind of money.

LeBron James of the Miami Heat reacts during Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs at the American Airlines Arena June 20, 2013 in Miami, Florida. The Miami Heat won 95-88 to win the championship. AFP PHOTO/Brendan SMIALOWSKI (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Subsequently, you can expect more jerseys like this to be sold off at auction. With collectors beginning to understand the treasures that they are sitting on, it’s hard not to part ways with some of this stuff.

