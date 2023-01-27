LeBron James is currently in his 20th season in the NBA, and somehow, he is still dominating. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is currently averaging 30 points per game, and he is just a few games away from the scoring record. Overall, it was inevitable that he would make another All-Star game.

This year, things are a bit different in terms of the format. Once again, there will be two captains. However, instead of drafting their teams a week before the game, they will do so just an hour before tip-off. The draft will be live, and we will get the reactions of the last pick.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on January 22, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

LeBron James Strikes Again

This year, the All-Star voting was weighted 50 percent by fans, 25 percent by players, and 25 percent by the media. After a long tally of votes, LeBron James was named captain of the West, while Giannis Antetokounmpo is the East captain.

Subsequently, it was revealed that the eight other starters are Nikola Jokic, Zion Williamson, Steph Curry, Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell. Soon, we will find out the reserves, which are based on the ranking of the coaches.

Three voting groups determined the starters:



• Fans (50%)

• NBA players (25%)

• Media panel 25%)



Complete voting results here: https://t.co/M8btg7M0GP



Below are the overall scores for the top finishers at each position. pic.twitter.com/HQ9W20Z6Ke — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 27, 2023

In the tweets down below, you can find reactions to the voting. As you can imagine, a lot of people took issue with the rankings of certain players. Mostly, people felt it was egregious that Kyrie Irving was ranked first amongst players and fans, but 4th in the media rank.

Of course, Irving has rubbed a lot of people the wrong way, which likely led to the media voting being the way it is. Overall, he is still a starter, which is going to make fans very happy.

Kyrie gets 1st in guard votes from players and fans.



But for the media vote, he’s 4th. https://t.co/GYiBunGpEG — The Glue Guys (@BKGlueGuys) January 27, 2023

Y’all say to ban fan voting but the media is always the odd one out. Screw their agenda, they should straight up not get a vote. They already ruin MVP, DPOY, NBA teams, and all the other major awards. https://t.co/M3NrmW2IpC — Hoops Truth 🏀 💯 (@GOATHANDLE) January 27, 2023

No way players think trae is the 12th best guard in the east💀 https://t.co/Hdiqdk8QWE — HÀŸÄT (@HayatoulahiOrio) January 27, 2023

Media rank on Kyrie is an absolute joke, talk about pushing agendas https://t.co/QjIoULrzYQ — Jeff Hedberg (@jjhedberg) January 27, 2023

Tatum 1st in east for media brooo wtf https://t.co/ExmFMIYHjE — Aidan🦌 (@MKEFearless) January 27, 2023

Let us know what you think of the All-Star starters, in the comments down below.

[Via]