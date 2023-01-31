A legal team that isn’t getting any rest these days is the one working for Nike. The famed brand has taken several companies to court over the years, and according to CNBC, Lululemon is the latest to face a lawsuit. We recently reported that Nike was gearing up to face off against BAPE after it was alleged the latter company copied designs.

In its most recent lawsuit, the company claimed Lululemon is guilty of patent infringement in relation to its “Chargefeel Mid, Chargefeel Low, Blissfeel and Strongfeel shoes.”

Nike further alleged it has “suffered economic harm and irreparable injury” due to Lululemon selling similar styles of shoes. They detailed the alleged copied elements, including “knitted elements, webbed areas and tubular structures on the footwear.”

Meanwhile, Lululemon has issued a statement denying any wrongdoing.

“Nike’s claims are unjustified, and we look forward to proving our case in court,” a Lululemon spokesperson said.

HONG KONG, CHINA – 2021/08/18: The Canadian sportswear clothing band, Lululemon store in Hong Kong. (Photo by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time Nike and Lululemon have been at odds. The swoosh company previously filed a lawsuit this time last year. They accused Lululemon of “infringing on six patents” related to its “at-home Mirror fitness device” along with apps.

That case is ongoing. Nike is seeking unspecified damages in this most recent case. Lululemon has faced a slew of backlash over the years related to its practices, controversial prints on shirts, or statement made by high-level executives.

