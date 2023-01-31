Jason Derulo has broken his foot just two weeks prior to his performance for the NFL TikTok Tailgate at Super Bowl LVII. TMZ reports that the singer is left walking with a cane after suffering the injury during a game of basketball, earlier this month. Derulo went up for a rebound but landed awkwardly on another player’s foot.

Regardless, Derulo still intends to perform on Super Bowl Sunday. The “Wiggle” singer has reportedly opted against getting surgery and instead is getting stem cell injections. He’s also engaging in daily physical therapy.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 04: Jason Derulo performs live at The Met Philadelphia on July 04, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Welcome America, Inc.)

The NFL announced Derulo as the headliner for the event, last week.

“Super Bowl LVII! Can’t wait to be a part of the TikTok Tailgate and put on an incredible show. It’s the countdown! Let’s go!” Derulo said in a statement at the time.

Derulo will be joined by The Black Keys at the event. They reacted to the news in a statement released by the NFL as well.

“Words can’t express how honored and excited we are to have been asked by the NFL to join the Super Bowl festivities and perform at the TikTok Tailgate party,” the Black Keys said. “As longtime football fans, we couldn’t think of a better way to kick off Super Bowl Sunday. See you in Arizona.”

Later in the night, Rihanna will be taking center stage as the headliner for the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Super Bowl LVII will kick off on February 12 with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philidelphia Eagles competing. It will be the third year the NFL has partnered with TikTok for the event.

no better way to kick off Super Bowl Sunday — TikTok US (@tiktok_us) January 27, 2023

[Via]