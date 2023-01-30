Kid Cudi celebrated his 39th birthday alongside several high-profile celebrities at a party on Sunday. Jaden Smith, Jenna Ortega, and more were all in attendance to support Cudi.

For the event, Cudi rocked a red and blue varsity jacket from his clothing line, Members of the Rage [MOTR].

INDIO, CA – APRIL 12: Kid Cudi performs as part of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at The Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2014 in Indio, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)

Kid Cudi has been friends with Jaden Smith for years. As for Jenna Ortega, the two recently worked together on the film, X.

Coincidentally, during the same weekend Consequence revealed some other birthday-related drama involving Kid Cudi. Speaking with The Art of Dialogue. Cons revealed that Cudi once called Drake “fucking corny” at a birthday celebration for Kanye West.

“Drake is like, ‘Yo, it’s just a pleasure to be around y’all and I appreciate y’all embracing me. I grew up watching all your videos. It’s a dream come true,’” Cons recalled. “Cudi right here like, ‘Man, fuck that n***a. That n-gga’s pussy, yo. Why he even here? Fuck’s wrong with this n***a, man? Get this n***a the fuck outta here, he’s so fucking corny.’”

As for new music, Cudi recently suggested that his 2022 Entergalactic album would be his last.

“The Kid Cudi stuff, I think I want to put it on the back burner and chill out with that,” he told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, before adding, “I think, I want to be done with it. I think, closing the chapter on Kid Cudi.”

Cudi wasn’t the only celebrity to celebrate their birthday on Sunday. Oprah Winfrey also partied with Kim Kardashian, Lori Harvey, and more in honor of her 69th birthday.

Check out a clip from Kid Cudi’s birthday celebration below.