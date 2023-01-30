Oprah Winfrey celebrated her 69th birthday over the weekend, alongside a number of high-profile celebrities. Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Lori Harvey, and more were all in attendance.

The event was also put on to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Anastasia Soare’s famed beauty brand, Anastasia Beverly Hills. During the night, Oprah was presented with a lavish birthday cake.

Others to make appearances at the celebration included Sofia Vergara, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Alba, Heidi Klum, and Rita Wilson.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – DECEMBER 12: Oprah Winfrey is seen on stage during her ‘An Evening With Oprah’ tour at Allphones Arena on December 12, 2015, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Reflecting on her birthday in a post on her website, Oprah explained that she feels better than ever.

“Today, as many of you know, is my 69th birthday. For me, it is such a reward to be turning 69 and to be strong and healthy. This time last year, I was getting over a double knee operation, and now I have never felt better,” Oprah wrote in the post on her website. “As I turn 69, I choose not to focus on the number. For me, the number has always just been a marker. Instead, I choose to celebrate the time I’ve spent living, taking note of all the shifts, the wins, the accomplishments, how much I’ve grown over the past year and I look forward to all that is to come.”

“Next year I’m going be turning 70. Where do I want to be by the time I hit 70? What do I want to accomplish this year? How do I want to feel? May I suggest you think about these things, too?” she continued. “And as I’ve said, with each birthday, you get to decide whether to mark it as the end of your greatest days or the beginning of your finest hours. I choose the latter and hope that you do too because each trip around the sun gifts us with a new beginning.”

