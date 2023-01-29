The end of the weekend is finally upon us. While that can certainly cause some Sunday Scaries, our roster of new music will quickly help to cure those. Today, we have a new single from Colarado-raised, LA-based R&B starlet, Kayla Rae. On Friday (January 27), “Blue” arrived, complete with production from Grammy-winning duo, Stargate.

Alongside the sultry song comes a Daniel Choi visual that’s “reminiscent of the 90s and early 00s R&B girl groups” that gave the vocalist inspiration in her younger years.

Throughout her lyrics, Rae reflects on the feeling of having the person you love move on and find happiness with another. She obviously captures the emotional highs and lows of breakups beautifully. Additionally, she lyricizes about the empowerment that comes from overcoming pain.

“Baby, I’ve been feeling like my heart is turning ice blue / Like a Colorado winter, it’s been frozen too soon,” she sings, paying homage to the sometimes frigid beauty of her childhood home.

“Like a tinted Maserati underneath the white moon / Like the hunnids in my pocket ‘n’ all the pain I go through.”

“Blue” marks Rae’s first effort of 2023. Her noteworthy releases from the year before include “Prove Sumn” and “Gifted.”

She made her first significant mark back in 2020 with the arrival of her Pressure project. This gave her the opportunity to open for Doja Cat, Tyga, and Ashanti, ahead of the tumultuous COVID-19 lockdown.

Stream Kayla Rae’s debut HNHH single, “Blue,” on Spotify or Apple Music below. Additionally, check back later today for more song recommendations on our R&B Season update.

