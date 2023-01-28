Lance Skiiiwalker has returned with a new single inspired by the city of Boston, “Beantown.” The track arrives ahead of the release of Skiiiwalker’s next album, Audiodidactic.

As for why he chose to name the song, “Beantown,” the TDE rapper explained in a statement that he traveled to the city while on tour.

“I experienced Boston once while I was on tour, it felt like a really cool city.” Skiiiwalker said. “Thinking about it more, I realized it was missing a love song. I haven’t heard anything about Boston in that world. The record is more about the vibes I felt there than a particular person, the girl is a metaphor.”

Audiodidactic will feature guest appearances from Isaiah Rashad, Ab-Soul, and V.C.R. It’s Skiiiwalker’s first full-length release since 2016’s Introverted Intuition and first overall project since dropping a pair of EPs in 2021.

Since joining TDE in 2016, Skiiiwalker has appeared on a number of projects for artists on the label. Among them are ScHoolboy Q’s Oxymoron (Deluxe), Jay Rock’s 90059, Kendrick Lamar’s untitled unmastered, Isaiah Rashad’s The House is Burning, and more. He most recently made an appearance on Ab-Soul’s Herbert for the song, “Message in a Bottle.”

Check out Lance Skiiiwalker’s “Beantown” below and be on the lookout for Audiodidacic on February 10.

Quotable Lyrics:

Let’s go to Beantown

Baby, come down

Just wanna be down, be down

Been long since the last time

So long you’re still mine

I just wanna be down, be down

