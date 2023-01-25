If you are excited about seeing a film about the life and adventures of Madonna, you’ll have to wait. Details about the famed music icon’s biographical film emerged last year when it was rumored that Julia Fox was up for a role. The actress also spoke on meeting Madonna—whom she was famously photographed with alongside Kanye West. However, Variety reports that the anticipated film has been scrapped now that the singer has decided to embark on a world tour.

By now, the industry recognizes that Madonna moves and shakes as she pleases. So, it doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise that although her biopic already cast its lead, Julia Garner, it was tossed.

To celebrate 40 years in music, Madonna will be taking to stages across the globe. Several cities sold out in minutes, including Paris, New York, and London. Variety spoke with sources who shared that Madonna still wants to produce a biopic, but at the moment, she’s keenly focused on her tour.

The 35-city trek is slated to begin on July 15.

Meanwhile, it’s reported that Madonna made sure Garner secured the top role in her film. In July 2022, the singer detailed what it was like writing the script. She likened the experience to “hacking of my limbs.”

“I have a very long script that is really hard for me to make shorter. I’ve been whittling away at it, but it’s like hacking off my limbs,” she said while also revealing why she decided to make the leap and release a biopic.

“I’ve had an extraordinary life, I must make an extraordinary film. It was also a preemptive strike because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me,” she further stated. “Mostly misogynistic men. So, I put my foot in the door and said, ‘No one’s going to tell my story but me.”

