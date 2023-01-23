If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 11, then the Holiday season is always a good time for you. This is because Jordan Brand typically comes out with a Jordan 11 for women and another one for all sizes. These Holiday Jordan 11s are always a highlight of any given year, and fans have been eager to get their hands on them.

Over the last few weeks, there has been a ton of speculation as to which Jordan 11 is coming next. Overall, it seems as though it is guaranteed that we will get the Air Jordan 11 “DMP.” Now, however, we have some information on the women’s exclusive AJ11.

The Air Jordan logo at the Air Jordan XX Launch Party at Rise Nightclub on February 18, 2005 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Air Jordan 11 “Neapolitan”

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, it has been revealed that the colorway will be called “Neapolitan.” If you are a big ice cream fan, then you know exactly what to expect from this sort of colorway. Based on the photoshop rendering below, this could prove to be a hit.

Firstly, this shoe opens up with a predominantly white upper. From there, we have pink patent leather that wraps all the way around the shoe. Moreover, the Jumpman branding on the back appears to have some bronze stitching, which completes the Neapolitan aesthetic. Overall, Jumpman did a good job thinking this one through.

Women’s exclusive colorways have been steadily improving over the years, and this is another example of that. Now, it will be up to the sneakerheads to decide whether or not they want to spend their hard-earned cash on these.

Release Rumors

At the time of writing this, the shoe does not yet have an official release date. However, more news should be available soon, so stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.

[Via]