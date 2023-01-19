Every single year, a new Air Jordan 11 is released. Sometimes, these Jordan 11 models are a retro, and other times, it is a completely new colorway. Overall, the Jordan 11 is a beloved model and fans have been waiting to find out what the Holiday scheme will be this year.

In 2022, the Holiday Air Jordan 11 was a nice “Cherry” offering. This is a scheme we had seen on the Jordan 11 Low, however, it had yet to make it to the OG silhouette. Needless to say, fans were very happy to get these in their stockings this year.

The Air Jordan logo is displayed at a Jordan promotional event July 31, 2001 in Harlem, New York City. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Holiday 2023 Air Jordan 11

According to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, this year’s Holiday Jordan 11 is going to be the iconic “DMP” model. This is a shoe that already came out back in 2006. Now, however, it will be getting the retro that it so deserves.

In the photoshop rendering down below, you can see what this sneaker will probably look like. Firstly, the shoe is constructed with white on the top portion and the midsole. Secondly, there is a strip of black patent leather that goes around the base. Lastly, gold highlights are placed on the Jumpman logos.

Overall, this is a colorway that fans will be clamoring over. Although some were perhaps hoping for a whole new model, it is still cool that some people will get a second chance at these. After all, they were incredibly limited and resale is a pretty penny.

Release Details

At this very moment, there is no exact release date for these. However, it is known that these should be dropping around December, which coincides with the Holiday season. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world.

