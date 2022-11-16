Air Jordan 11 colorways usually hit the market once per year. Some years, we end up getting exceptionally lucky and end up with two new offerings. This typically means one women’s exclusive shoe, and then a full-family sizing men’s shoe. Both are always fire and come with a ton of hype.

Over the years, Jumpman has swapped between creating new colorways and offering up retros. This healthy balance has been good for the silhouette. It creates a considerable amount of hype while also keeping the shoe’s legacy fully intact.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 11 “Varsity Red”

This year, Jumpman decided to go with an Air Jordan 11 colorway that first made waves on the Low-top version of the silhouettes. The colorway has never been portrayed on the OG Jordan 11 before, and consequentially, the hype is real. Of course, we are talking about the Air Jordan 11 “Varsity Red,” although you might know it as “Cherry.”

In the official images below, you can see that this is a basic yet stunning colorway. The shoe starts off with your typical white base. From there, the rest of the upper has a nice red patent leather that wraps all the way around. Additionally, the midsole of the shoe is white, and the midsole is icy blue.

Air Jordan 11 – Image via Nike

Overall, this is a colorway that a lot of people are going to love. Red and white are two tones that always work together, and it’s surprising this colorway had not been used on the Air Jordan 11, before. With this shoe hitting shelves soon, we’re sure sneakerheads will be keeping an eye on the market.

Release Details

If you want to grab these, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, December 10th for a price of $225 USD. Pairs will also be available over at GOAT and Flight Club in an array of sizes. Let us know what you think, in the comments down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world.

Varsity Red – Image via Nike

Air Jordan 11 – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

