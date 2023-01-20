The Kid LAROI just dropped his newest single, “I Can’t Go Back To The Way It Was.” Moreover, it follows previous tracks like “Thousand Miles,” though it’s unclear whether this most recent single will appear on his next album. Given that it’s subtitled “(Intro),” some fans believe that this single will open up the Australian artist’s next move.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: The Kid LAROI performs at the OBB Media’s Grand Opening of OBB Studios on January 14, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for OBB Media)

However, the 19-year-old stated that this new song is not the first single off the new album. Furthermore, his fanbase interpreted this message a couple different ways. First, there’s the possibility that “Thousand Miles” will appear on the new album, reportedly titled THE FIRST TIME. Then, some fans assumed that it just wouldn’t appear on the album at all.

Still, perhaps the most interesting theory relates to one of his unreleased demos, “Love Again,” which made rounds on social media. Given the announcement that the previously leaked song will drop next Friday (January 27), many believe that the leak was the true “first single.” Even with all these theories floating around, “The Way It Was” is enough to keep fans hungry for even more.

Also, the song tomorrow is NOT the first single to the album. You will see what I mean… — charlton (@thekidlaroi) January 18, 2023

You guys still like “Love Again”, right? — charlton (@thekidlaroi) January 18, 2023

Moreover, this new single is quite short, clocking in at just one minute and 37 seconds. Despite its brevity, the track feels grandiose, dramatic, and like it’s heralding in something greater. After all, it is an “intro.” Over choral harmonies, a stark drum beat, and watery synth pads, LAROI floats with ease. However, lyrically, he dives into his past, his forward momentum, and what it took to get him to this point.

Moreover, this new single is quite short, clocking in at just one minute and 37 seconds. Despite its brevity, the track feels grandiose, dramatic, and like it's heralding in something greater. After all, it is an "intro." Over choral harmonies, a stark drum beat, and watery synth pads, LAROI floats with ease. However, lyrically, he dives into his past, his forward momentum, and what it took to get him to this point.

Quotable Lyrics

I broke bones and I shed some blood

And time took a few friends I love and

No matter which way I run

I can’t go back to the way it was