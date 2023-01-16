Even with artists performing songs dozens of times, we can’t blame them for slipping up here and there. Justin Bieber forgot the words to his The Kid LAROI collab, “Stay,” during an impromptu performance on Saturday (January 14). Moreover, they celebrated the opening of Michael D. Ratner’s OBB Studios in Los Angeles.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Michael D. Ratner, Founder, President and CEO of OBB Media, The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber attend OBB Media’s Grand Opening of OBB Studios on January 14, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for OBB Media)

While that track came out in July of 2021, both artists are planning big for the future. LAROI announced his debut album The First Time and is dropping its first single this week. Meanwhile, sources reported that Bieber is closing a deal to sell his catalog for $200 million. However, he’s been mostly away from big stages ever since postponing his Justice World Tour last September.

Maybe it’s that lack of practice that prompted the Canadian superstar to forget the words. Furthermore, both artists performed a stripped-back version of their still-enduring hit during the celebrations. While some might be frustrated by their favorite artists forgetting lyrics, Bieber played it off charmingly.

“It’s been difficult for me to trust / And I’m afraid that I’ma f**k it up,” Bieber sang. “Ain’t no way that I can leave you stranded / ‘Cause I don’t remember the words and that’s crazy.” When the crowd realized what was happening, they didn’t react with disappointment. Instead, many cheered and applauded after seeing an honest mistake. After all, millions have seen a song performed live, but how many have seen it messed up like that?

Regardless, after the commotion, the “Sorry” singer continued his performance and closed out strong. “You know that I know that I can’t live without you,” he sang. “So, baby, stay.”

Meanwhile, “Stay” appeared in the news earlier in the month for continuing to break records. Moreover, it cemented its staying power after becoming nine-times platinum per the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Given its popularity, it’s no surprise it landed third on Spotify’s most streamed songs of 2022 and sixth across all streaming platforms. Not bad for a year-and-a-half old song. The Kid LAROI continues to build his success.

For those unfamiliar with OBB and Ratner, he directed Bieber’s recent YouTube documentaries: Seasons, Next Chapter, and Our World. Also, OBB co-produced the films, the third of which is nominated for Best Music Film at the 2023 Grammys. Moreover, they are also behind Hailey Bieber’s YouTube series, Who’s In My Bathroom?

.@justinbieber 's doc "Our World" — based on his new year eve's live concert, and its preparation during the covid pandemic, which featured immaculate performance of his new single "Anyone", as well as other hits is nominated for #GRAMMYs under the category: 'Best Music Film' pic.twitter.com/e6A0s3KUbg — pink beanie (@biebs_beanie) November 15, 2022

What do you think of Justin Bieber forgetting the lyrics to “Stay” with The Kid LAROI? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, check back in with HNHH for more wholesome performance moments.

