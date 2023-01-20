Lil Dicky recently expressed that he feels “misrepresented” by his old music and wants to come back to hip-hop. Of course, he’s been incredibly busy with his hit FX TV show, Dave. Moreover, he preceded small-screen ambitions with a cheeky and playful music career, one that he plans to revitalize. In a recent interview with Consequence, the multi-medium artist spoke about his thought process.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 17: Lil Dickyattends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena on January 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

“I do feel bad for my music fans — I would be so annoyed at me,” he began. “But it’s not because of laziness. I don’t think I could work any harder than I work. As soon as I finish working on the show, and it’s the off-season, I’m in the studio every single day trying to get this thing done … There probably is a belief that ‘he’s never gonna put out an album. He’s just an actor.’ But it’s just not true. I don’t care when or how long it takes. I am going to put that second album out.”

Moreover, Lil Dicky’s humorous career has drawn comparisons to everyone from Eminem to Kanye West, as odd as those may sound. After first breaking out with viral tracks and his Professional Rapper album, he’s looking for a change of pace. Also, he shared how his previous work didn’t showcase his true talent, and how he evolved since then.

“I feel totally misrepresented by my music online because it’s all so old, and I’m just so much better than that as an artist,” he said. “When I first started out, I was making my songs in my San Francisco apartment for like two years before I even showed anybody anything because I just wanted to build the right body of work. And I think I’m just trying to build the right body and roll it out the right way, and I just get better and better … I’ve advanced as an artist. I just need the time.”

Season 3 starts April 5th…third time’s the charm – most rapping, most funny, most cinematic, most romantic, most definitely the most exciting season ever!!!!!! — Dave (@lildickytweets) January 12, 2023

What do you think of Lil Dicky feeling misrepresented by his art and teasing a return to his rap career? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, check back in with HNHH for more news from hip-hop media crossovers- and comebacks.

