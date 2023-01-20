Luka Doncic has been running the NBA this season. Sure, his Mavericks don’t have the best roster, however, Doncic is carrying that team on a nightly basis. Just about a month ago, he came through with that epic 60-21-10 game that was unprecedented. Overall, he could be the leading candidate for the MVP trophy.

Having said that, Doncic stands to make a lot of money over the next few years. He is a top-five player in the league, and he is being paid as such. In just a few years, he will be staring down a Super Max deal, and only time will tell whether or not he will still be in Dallas when he signs it.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half at Moda Center on January 14, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Luka Doncic Buys Crazy Vehicle

When you have a lot of money, sometimes it is hard to find something to spend it on. Well, it appears as though Doncic has opted for a Hellfire Apocalypse, which might as well be a military-grade tank. According to TMZ, Doncic paid a whopping $250K for this thing.

Down below, you can see a pretty clear video of this thing. Overall, it is massive as it looks like a hybrid between a jeep and an actual tank. Additionally, there are six wheels here, which makes this even more impressive. Moreover, the vehicle has 850 horsepower, night vision, a safe, and a massive stereo system that could shatter a few windows.

Just a few days ago, Doncic pulled up to a Mavericks game in this thing. His peers were very impressed with the new whip, and there is no doubt he will turn heads on the streets of Dallas.

Luka pulled up in a TANK ahead of tonight's game 😳🚛



(via @MarkJonesESPN) pic.twitter.com/uOIKJ5IDgv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 18, 2023

Let us know what you think of this new car, in the comments section down below. As always, keep it locked to HNHH as we will keep you updated on the latest news from around the sports world.

[Via]