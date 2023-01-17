In a recent interview, Ice Spice told XXL that New York breeds plenty of stars, and Angela Yee is proving that to be true. Hip Hop was first birthed in the Big Apple decades ago, launching a culture that has permeated all aspects of the entertainment industry worldwide. Several famous figures’ lives are intertwined—some are related, while others once attended school together.

Not many people know this little bit of history, but Yee revealed that she and Lauryn Hill were classmates. Yee’s new radio show, Way Up With Yee, premiered today (January 17) and will go nationwide on January 30. She told Page Six she’d like to reunite with Hill on the series.

“I would love for her to be [a guest] because she does not do interviews, and also because I [have] met her before,” she said. “We went to high school together.”

The two stars reportedly attended Columbia High School, and hill transferred in when her family moved to New Jersey.

“She was a good friend of mine back then, and we’ve never had a chance to have a sit down,” Yee shared. “I just think that she has had longevity in this game.” She also revealed a little-known fact about The Fugees hitmaker.

Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill and Praz of the Fugees on 8/16/96 in Chicago, Il. (Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage)

“People don’t understand she was the captain of the cheerleading team,” said Yee. “Lauryn was always popping, so I feel like it would be a really fun conversation.”

While we wait on a response from Hill, Yee continues to promote her new show. After 13 years with The Breakfast Club, it was time for a new era for the famed host. Yee’s podcast, Lip Service, also dominates in the pop culture arena. It will be interesting to see how she progresses with Way Up.

