Now that Megan Thee Stallion is moving on from 1501 Certified Entertainment, it’s been up to Erica Banks to “keep the lights on” for the record label’s female rap fans. Thankfully, she delivered all through 2022, and it looks like that energy is only gaining momentum into the new year.

Last June, the “Buss It” hitmaker shared her Diary of The Flow Queen project, complete with 13 titles. While she held her own on many of them, Bankroll Freddie joined in on “Nasty,” and DreamDoll and BeatKing came through for the most popular song, “Toot That.”

Erica Banks attends the VIP Red Carpet Screening of “The Dirty 3rd: Next Generation”on November 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images for “The Dirty 3rd: Next Generation”)

Since then, Banks has been keeping us entertained with several remixes, collaborations, and freestyles. We heard the TUA Remix of “The Best,” as well as her work with cupcakKe and Tweeday on “HDBG Shemix.”

Most recently, she teamed up with SMITH and Tay Money for “Poppin’ Them Tags,” amassing over 1.2 million streams on Spotify alone.

Fans are undeniably eager for a new full-length project from the 24-year-old. Lately, though, it seems her energy has been going toward crafting clever freestyles.

Early on Tuesday (January 17) afternoon, Banks dropped off her take on Missy Elliot’s classic “Gossip Folks.” Her confidence is evident in the accompanying music video as she raps lines like “Arrogant, bitch! I’m goin’ Tae,” and “Pull up in that pretty motherf*cker like a debut.”

Stream Erica Banks’ “Gossip Folks” freestyle on SoundCloud below. Afterward, tell us your thoughts on the Texas native’s latest work in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:

Don’t let the money make you

Cryin’ ’bout a n*gga, bitch, fake news

If I offer out a shot I’ll probably take two

Pull up in that pretty motherf*cker like a debut