Erica Banks is coming through 2023 swinging. Following a highly productive year in 2022, she came through with brand new heat today. The Texas rapper shared her freestyle over Yung Joc’s “It’s Goin Down” this morning. Off the rip, Banks makes it clear that she’s gunning for the top. “Bitch, you know who I am/ Ain’t no bitches holdin’ me,” she declares as the beat kicks in. Then, she asserts herself as a leading lady in the rap game right now, whether or not anyone agrees with that sentiment.

At this point, Yung Joc hasn’t responded to Erica Banks’ remix of his record. However, she’s just one of a few who’ve paid homage to him recently. Just before 2022 ended, DaBaby released “Joc In 06,” which interpolates lyrics from “It’s Goin’ Down.”

HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 16: Erica Banks attends the VIP Red Carpet Screening of “The Dirty 3rd: Next Generation”on November 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images for “The Dirty 3rd: Next Generation”)

Erica Banks is still on a roll, two years after the success of “Buss It.” Last year, she shared her new project, Diary Of The Flow Queen. The 13-song project, released via 1501 Certified Entertainment, was an exemplary showcase of her versatility. At the same time, she connected with artists like Bankroll Freddie and DreamDoll, proving that she could hold her own.

Hopefully, the release of her latest remix is an indication that she has more heat in the pipeline this year.

Check out Erica Banks’ remix of Yung Joc’s “It’s Goin Down” below. Do you think she did the beat justice? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section. Perhaps, this changes Yung Joc’s stance on the trajectory of female rap in 2023.

Quotable Lyrics

Some n***as hate that I’m the flow queen, they wanna see you take it

I know some hoes who be for real and I know hoes who love to fake it

I can’t argue with no hoe that carry purses that be vacant

They gon’ pop it on they page but in they DM, they be patient