As our favourite artists get older, so have their kids. Many who opted to have children in early adulthood are now the parents of teenagers. As it turns out, some of the youngest generation – or “nepo babies,” as they’re now frequently known – have begun forming friendships of their own.

Over the weekend, Drillmatic rapper The Game took to Instagram to share a snapshot of his little girl, California Dream, in a gorgeous light pink dress and Vivienne Westwood necklace. Standing on either side of her are Diddy’s twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila, wearing matching black and white outfits.

“@Diddy, our girls have become beautiful young girls,” Jayceon Terrell Taylor wrote to his friend in his caption. “We need to have a family meeting ASAP!!!! I’m not playing ’bout ’em in no way, shape, or form!”

Afterward, The Game added, “I need more kids, [call] Nick [Cannon] for advice lol.” Presently, the 43-year-old is a father of three – his other two kids are named Harlem Caron and King Justice.

Cannon, of course, has an infamously large family, consisting of 12 babies from six different women. His first two, Monroe and Moroccan, were born during his marriage to Mariah Carey. After that, he and Brittany Bell began their brood (they now share three). Twins with Abby De La Rosa followed shortly after.

In 2022 alone, The Masked Singer host welcomed five new babies with Bre Tiesi, Lanisha Cole, Alyssa Scott, and two aforementioned past partners. Of course, none of this is easy to manage, but the entertainer frequently talks about how much of a blessing his children are to him.

Elsewhere in the news, The Game found himself rushing to his daughter’s defence just a few weeks ago. At the time, she was facing criticism for the outfit she wore to Jessie and D’Lila’s Sweet 16 party.

“I’m gonna say this once so people who aren’t her parents get it. My daughter is 12 & both of her parents are more than strict. Tiffney is a school teacher with a master’s degree & 2 other degrees who is an amazing parent & is very capable of raising our daughter to be great even if I wasn’t in the picture,” he wrote in @theshaderoom’s comment section last month.

Read what else The Game had to say in defence of California Dream here, and check back later for more pop culture updates.

