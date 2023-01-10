Hit-Boy hinted at having a song with Offset dropping later this week in a post on Instagram. Sharing a pair of photos of the two together, Hit-Boy simply wrote the date January 13, 2023.

When released, the song will be the first new music from Offset since the death of his Migos partner, Takeoff. The rapper was shot and killed in Houston back in November.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 19: Hit-Boy speaks at The GRAMMY Museum on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

As of the end of November, Cardi B had stated that Offset hadn’t begun recording new music. During a spat with comedian Nicole Arbour, she explained that he was still mourning at the time.

The other member of Migos, Quavo, dropped his first song since Takeoff’s passing earlier this month. On the track, “Without You,” he reflects on the death of Takeoff, who is his nephew.

“I wish I had a time machine, just so you could take a ride with me,” Quavo sings on the song.

As for Hit-Boy, the iconic producer has more music on the way in addition to his work with Offset. Last week, he confirmed on social media that he and Musiq Soulchild are releasing a collaborative album together. The project will be titled Victims & Villains, a name Musiq Soulchild explained on Bill Bellamy’s Top Billin’ podcast.

“[It] is designed to address the topic of the challenges we all deal with in relationships, but I’m approaching it from a slightly different angle than I used to,” Musiq Soulchild said. “It’s more abstract, at the same time direct.” He continued, “A lot of people don’t realize which one they are; they think they’re one when they’re the other.”

Check out Hit-Boy’s Instagram post featuring Offset below.

[Via]