While Logic might be a polarizing figure among rap fans, he’s undoubtedly carved his own niche in the game. He emerged as a pivotal figure at a time when the blog and mixtape eras overlapped while the years that followed saw him reaching mainstream success. However, he’s worked to a point where he’s gained a loyal following who are attentive to each and every move, whether that’s his work in production or non-musical ventures.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 11: Rapper Logic performs at PNC Music Pavilion on August 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

This week, Logic returned back to basics with the release of his latest single, “Insipio.” On the record, Logic flexes his lyrical prowess, showcasing his double-time flows and coming at the necks of those who he believes are exploiting hip-hop. He addresses rappers who are constantly flaunting material wealth without delivering products with substance. At the same time, he takes issue with those who’ve abandoned their passion for the art in exchange for fame.

Clearly, Logic has a few things to get off of his chest surrounding the current state of hip-hop.

In 2022, Logic dished out numerous singles including collabs alongside Wiz Khalifa, Russ, DJ Premier, Exile and more. However, he also blessed fans with his latest project, Vinyl Days. It’s unclear what exactly he has in store this year but with a new baby on the way, we could expect that fatherhood will be occupying a large chunk of his time.

Check out the new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I like the way that they jewelry be shinin’, nope

That ain’t the way to think about this rap shit

I’mma musician, I love the art

Shoulda never let you in from the start

It ain’t one man or another