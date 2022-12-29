Devin Booker is off to yet another statistically impressive start to the 2022-23 campaign.

The Shooting Guard is averaging 27 points and nearly six assists while shooting 47.7% from the field this year. However, this is only over the course of the 29 games that he’s played.

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns adjusts his jersey during the second half of the NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicansat Footprint Center on December 17, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Earlier this season, the All-Star missed some time on the court due to hamstring and groin injuries. It now appears as though these injuries are causing issues for him again.

Booker made his return on Sunday (December 25), when Phoenix took on the Denver Nuggets. The game was one of the NBA’s five Christmas Day games this year. However, the Shooting Guard exited the game early after playing just four minutes of action and scoring two points.

On Wednesday (December 28), the Suns announced that the 26-year-old will be out for a minimum of four weeks. “INJURY UPDATE: Further evaluation has confirmed that Devin Booker has sustained a left groin strain,” reads the tweet from the organization. His re-evaluation will take place in four weeks.

INJURY UPDATE: Further evaluation has confirmed that Devin Booker has sustained a left groin strain. He will be re-evaluated in four weeks. — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 28, 2022

In his last game before the initial injury, the world was witness to Booker dropping 58 points in the Suns’ 118-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. He also hit six three-pointers, dished out five assists and collected five rebounds.

The Suns are currently fifth in the Western Conference, donning a record of 20-16.

In other news surrounding the Suns, their current owner, Robert Sarver is officially selling the team. After a lengthy investigation earlier this year, it was discovered that the businessman has a history of both sexist and racist behavior.

In September, the league announced Sarver’s one-year suspension from the Suns and Mercury organization, as well as a $10 million dollar fine. This all stems from multiple incidents of him using the n-word and making sexist comments to women in the workplace.

NBA has suspended Suns owner Robert Sarver for one year from the Suns and Mercury organization based on league investigation. Sarver has also been fined $10 million and complete training program focused on respect and appropriate workplace conduct. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 13, 2022

According to a tweet from ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski on December 20, the finalizing of the sale is underway. “Billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia is finalizing a purchase of the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN. The deal, expected to be completed in the near future, would end the tumultuous tenure of owner Robert Sarver,” reads the tweet from Woj.

BREAKING: Billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia is finalizing a purchase of the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN. The deal, expected to be completed in the near future, would end the tumultuous tenure of owner Robert Sarver. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 20, 2022

