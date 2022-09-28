Zion Williamson is a player who has experienced some conditioning issues over the years. Last year, Williamson sat out the entire season with a foot injury, and with no outlet for physical activity, Zion’s weight ballooned to the point where some were reporting that he was 330 pounds.

This was very bad news for the New Orleans Pelicans, who were in desperate need of Zion’s services. Thankfully, Zion has been taking his conditioning seriously, and he seems to be in great shape right now.

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Throughout the last few days, Zion has been looking slim yet muscular. He is working extremely hard to get back into game shape, and while speaking to reporters during media day, he offered an update that should excite Pelicans fans.

“I feel like I’m at my best right now... Moving faster, jumping higher. I feel great,” Zion explained. There have been plenty of videos online that support these comments, as Zion continues to show off his dunking ability, while looking like the strongest man in the entire NBA.

–@Zionwilliamson pic.twitter.com/8GPlRBsxnl — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) September 26, 2022

The Pelicans are a team that made the playoffs last year and they made it difficult on the Phoenix Suns in the first round. With Zion on the roster, the Pelicans are poised for a massive season, and they could very well be a future contender in the Western Conference.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the NBA.