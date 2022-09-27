Zion Williamson had it rough last season. As many of you already know, Williamson missed the season with a foot injury, and there was a lot of frustration over whether or not he would play. He had to get surgery and there were times when Zion’s recovery was going nowhere.

It got to the point where it was speculated that Williamson weighed 330 pounds, which is not the type of conditioning you need to save an ailing foot. Now, however, Zion is looking slim and he is on track to play in the season premiere for the Pelicans, which is certainly some great news.

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Yesterday, Williamson took part in the Pelicans’ media day festivities where he had some interesting comments about preparing for this season and overcoming adversity. As you will see in the Instagram post below, the key for Zion was actually Biggie.

Williamson claims that he listened to Ready To Die this summer, which he believes is a great album when it comes to pumping yourself up. Zion cites Biggie’s bars about overcoming adversity, saying it helped put things in perspective for him.

Essentially, Williamson is about to have an incredible season with the Pelicans. He is in the best shape of his life and he is listening to music that has him ready to run through a wall.

If you are a Pelicans fan, you have to be excited about this.