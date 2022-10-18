When he is healthy, Zion Williamson is one of the most box office players in the entire NBA. He has shown himself to be an exceptional talent who has all of the athleticism in the world. Unfortunately, Williamson was unable to compete last season due to a foot injury.

After a couple of surgeries, Williamson was finally able to get himself right, and now, he is looking to show the NBA what he’s got. On Wednesday night, the Pelicans open their season against the Brooklyn Nets, and according to Marc Stein, Zion has confirmed that he will get to start the season.

“I’m playing Wednesday,” Zion Williamson announced after practice today. https://t.co/1LmHx3AXcg — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 17, 2022

This is huge news for the Pelicans who already made the playoffs without him last year. With Zion on the roster, this Pelicans team can actually do some serious damage. Some believe they could find themselves in the top 5 of the Western Conference, which would be a huge improvement from where they’ve been. People want to watch Zion play with CJ McCollum, and they’ll only have to wait another day to see it all take place.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Hopefully, Zion is able to stay healthy and have the season he’s been hoping for. Until then, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the NBA world.