Trae Young and Kyrie Irving are two point guards who know how to light up the scoresheet. Young is one of the most impressive young stars in the league. Meanwhile, Irving is an established talent who some believe is the most skilled guard of all time.

As you can imagine, Young has a ton of respect for Irving. He got to watch the Nets superstar as a teenager. Ultimately, this influenced Young to become the player he is today. Overall, Irving has influenced a ton of young stars, although Young definitely sticks out.

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks drives against Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at State Farm Arena on April 2, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Last night, the Nets took on the Hawks. Unfortunately, Trae Young did not get to play as he was dealing with an injury. However, Dejounte Murray stepped up and scored 24 points. In the end, it was the Nets who came out victorious in a tight 108-107 match.

Trae Young Praises Kyrie

Following the game, Young and Kyrie shared a hug and some words. Eventually, the clip of them made its way to Twitter. Trae Young immediately commented on it, revealing just how much he respects Kyrie as a person.

“Some don’t even understand the type of dude he is.. Real ones do!” Young wrote. Needless to say, these two have the utmost mutual respect for one another.

Some don’t even understand the type of dude he is.. Real ones do! https://t.co/AkL8HMy9BV — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 29, 2022

Young is someone who will be a star in this league for a very long time. As for Kyrie, he has the potential to win a second NBA title this year as the Nets are on a roll. Hopefully, for Nets fans, he is able to do just that.

