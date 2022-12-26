During his time with the Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young has seen some very famous people sitting courtside. Overall, Atlanta is a huge hub for hip-hop. As a result, you should be able to deduce that tons of rappers are typically sitting courtside at the games.
One of those artists is none other than Boosie Badazz. Over the years, he has been a staple of Hawks games, and the fans love to see him there. However, it appears as though Boosie’s fandom could be under attack as he recently took to social media with a distressing message.
Below, you can see Boosie explain a recent interaction he had with NBA security. Simply put, they told him that if he continued to talk trash at the players and coaches, he would be removed from the arena for good. Needless to say, the NBA came with a real threat.
Trae Young Responds
Young doesn’t appreciate this treatment of Boosie as he took to Twitter with a measured response. Basically, Trae Young believes Boosie isn’t saying anything that egregious. In fact, Young believes people have gotten away with way worse.
“Nahhh man we not gonna do this to Boosie now.. Bro be chillin most games with family,” Young said. “Heard 11x worse things being said to players & coaches then how he be talkin. Lol Thanks for the support! @BOOSIEOFFICIAL“
Young is the defacto captain of the Atlanta Hawks, which makes him the perfect person to speak out on this topic. He has experience with the fans, and if he says Boosie isn’t doing anything crazy, then the league should take his word for it.
