During his time with the Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young has seen some very famous people sitting courtside. Overall, Atlanta is a huge hub for hip-hop. As a result, you should be able to deduce that tons of rappers are typically sitting courtside at the games.

One of those artists is none other than Boosie Badazz. Over the years, he has been a staple of Hawks games, and the fans love to see him there. However, it appears as though Boosie’s fandom could be under attack as he recently took to social media with a distressing message.

Lil Boosie attends 2022 Revolt Summit at 787 Windsor on September 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Below, you can see Boosie explain a recent interaction he had with NBA security. Simply put, they told him that if he continued to talk trash at the players and coaches, he would be removed from the arena for good. Needless to say, the NBA came with a real threat.

Boosie says the NBA security told him that they're going to put him out if he talks to any of the Hawks players or coaches 👀 pic.twitter.com/o7uqJyDLLw — ATL Uncensored | Atlanta News (@ATLUncensored) December 25, 2022

Trae Young Responds

Young doesn’t appreciate this treatment of Boosie as he took to Twitter with a measured response. Basically, Trae Young believes Boosie isn’t saying anything that egregious. In fact, Young believes people have gotten away with way worse.

“Nahhh man we not gonna do this to Boosie now.. Bro be chillin most games with family,” Young said. “Heard 11x worse things being said to players & coaches then how he be talkin. Lol Thanks for the support! @BOOSIEOFFICIAL“

Nahhh man😂 we not gonna do this to Boosie now.. Bro be chillin most games with family🤔🙄

Heard 11x worse things being said to players & coaches then how he be talkin. Lol

Thanks for the support! @BOOSIEOFFICIAL https://t.co/rn0NUuySMs — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 26, 2022

Young is the defacto captain of the Atlanta Hawks, which makes him the perfect person to speak out on this topic. He has experience with the fans, and if he says Boosie isn’t doing anything crazy, then the league should take his word for it.

