Trae Young has consistently been one of the best young point guards in the entire NBA. As a member of the Atlanta Hawks, Young has helped carry the team to an Eastern Conference Finals appearance. Unfortunately, the Hawks lost that series to the eventual champions, the Milwaukee Bucks.

Overall, Young has been a huge success for the Hawks. However, since that playoff run, they have been mediocre. This year was supposed to be special, especially after the addition of Dejounte Murray. Instead, the team is 16-16, which isn’t exactly anything to write home about.

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks looks to pass the ball against the Orlando Magic during the first quarter at Amway Center on December 14, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Trae Young Vs. Nate McMillan

Throughout this season, there has seemingly been some beef between Young and Hawks head coach Nate McMillan. On numerous occasions, the two have gotten into some spats. According to some reports, Young and McMillan do not like each other at all. Furthermore, some teammates don’t like Young, although these are mostly just rumors.

Now, a report from Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report spells out potential trouble for the Hawks. Simply put, Young feels like the team is underachieving, and could even ask for a trade. Despite the addition of Murray, the Hawks still aren’t a top-tier team out East, and that is causing some second-guessing from the star.

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts in the fourth quarter during their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on December 16, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

A Young trade would be disastrous for the franchise as it would put them back at square one. They already went through a rebuild, and the fans don’t really want them to go through yet another.

