Trae Young is easily one of the best point guards in the entire NBA right now, and if you’re a fan of run-and-gun basketball, then Trae should be one of your favorites. He is a player who makes the game extremely fun, and his peers are taking notice. So is Adidas apparently as they have given him his own signature line. In fact, Young is now gearing up to release the Adidas Trae Young 2 which will debut in a “Core Black” colorway.

As you can see in the images down below, the shoe has a mostly black knit upper, with some pops of color all the way throughout. For instance, we have some purple peaking out near the back heel, while the midsole is made up of turquoise boost placed inside of a green shell. It’s a very unique color scheme that will get Young fans excited.

If you are interested in this “Core Black” colorway, you will be able to cop it as of November 1st for a price of $140 USD. There are plenty more Adidas Trae Young 2 colorways on the horizon, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think of this model, in the comments section down below.

Image via Adidas

