Trae Young is easily one of the best point guards in the entire NBA. He has killing it for the Atlanta Hawks, and he is the reason why the team is successful again. Now, he has Dejounte Murray in the backcourt with him, and the Hawks are poised to do some damage in the Eastern Conference.

Unfortunately, there appears to be some tension within the organization right now. If you were watching the team’s match on Saturday, you would have realized that Young was not in attendance. However, the team did end up winning the game by a score of 117-109.

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks in action against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on November 25, 2022 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Trae Young Vs. Nate McMillan

According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, this stemmed from an argument with head coach Nate McMillan. As the story goes, Young wasn’t going to take part in a pregame shootaround. This is because he wanted to nurse his right shoulder. Subsequently, Young would reveal whether or not he was good to go.

However, McMillan told Young that he can either come off of the bench or not show up at all. In the end, Young chose to stay home. Consequently, McMillan was asked about the altercation. The coach said it was no big deal, although The Athletic claims there has been turmoil within the Hawks.

Young and the Hawks are still 13-10 this season, so it shouldn’t be a huge problem, moving forward. They are currently 4th in the Eastern Conference standings, and they continue to improve. Whether or not McMillan’s job will be in jeopardy, remains to be seen.

