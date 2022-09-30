NBA officiating has been catching a lot of flack as of late. The calls being made around the NBA have been incredibly inconsistent and it is hard to tell what is truly considered a foul at times. With that being said, the players are looking for some kind of accountability that is very hard to find. The refs are rarely held to the fire, and the players want this to stop.

In fact, Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks recently took to Twitter where he delivered an interesting suggestion. As he explains, refs should be forced to do post-game interviews, just like the players are. Young thinks this will keep refs accountable for years to come.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

“A lot of different, new rules to the game that are kinda “judgemental” calls, why can’t the media interview them postgame too?.?” Young asked. “Maybe discuss some of there biggest calls that may or may have not changed the outcome of that game. Instead of just making a call & moving on, now the call will mean something to THEM as well.”

Instead of just making a call & moving on, now the call will mean something to THEM as well. #Accountability 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) September 29, 2022

It is an incredible suggestion, but it is unlikely the league actually goes through with it. Refs have been protected for years, and that is not about to change.

