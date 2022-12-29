Overall, the Air Jordan 12 is a shoe that remains underrated. While many look at the shoes from Michael Jordan’s first few years, there is no doubt he had great sneakers near the end. The Jordan 12 is part of that, and over the years, Jordan Brand has blessed this shoe with new color schemes.

The latest Jordan 12s have been amazing. So much so, that fans are constantly clamoring for more. It is easy to see why this would be the case as the Jordan 12 is consistently fire. There are some cool ideas that are still left for Jumpman to try, including the new offering below.

A pedestrian walks past the American sportwear brand and produced by Nike, Air Jordan, store in Hong Kong. (Photo by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

New Air Jordan 12

According to @zsneakerheadz, this new Air Jordan 12 is called “Field Purple.” Immediately upon looking at this shoe, you could make the argument that this is some sort of Lakers color scheme. However, not everything has to be about the NBA’s most popular team.

Firstly, this shoe opens up with a black leather upper. This is fairly typical for most Jumpman shoes, although it creates a solid foundation. Secondly, the leather strip that goes from the side to the toe box is purple. Additionally, purple is placed on the midsole, as well. Lastly, we have some gold highlights near the laces and the tongue.

As a whole, this shoe is very nice. While this is only a photoshop rendering, we’re sure that some fantastic official images are on the horizon. Needless to say, 2023 will be a good year for the Jordan 12.

Release Rumors

For now, it is believed that this shoe is going to drop on July 29th for a price of $200 USD. However, this release date has yet to be confirmed, so stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates. Additionally, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

