There are some massively underrated Jumpman silhouettes out there, including the Air Jordan 12. If you are a big fan of this shoe, then you have been eating well as of late. Numerous colorways have been revealed over these past few years, and that isn’t going to stop anytime soon.

Additionally, the Jordan 12 has even gotten some good collaborations. For instance, there is an A Ma Maniere Air Jordan 12 set to release, and fans are excited about it. Furthermore, in 2023, this shoe will get another round of unique color schemes.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 12 “Black Taxi”

Looking into the more immediate future, we have the Air Jordan 12 “Black Taxi” which has been officially revealed. In the past, this colorway has simply been called “black & gold,” however, it has been updated with a new name. Overall, we think this suits it just a bit more.

In the official images below, you can see how this shoe starts off with an all-ver black leather upper. Secondly, we get gold details near the laces as well as above the midsole. As a whole, this sneaker has some very basic elements, but it comes together to create a nice and sleek offering.

Air Jordan 12 – Image via Nike

If you are a fan of the Air Jordan 12, then you will probably enjoy these. It is a shoe that can be worn on many occasions, and it is also a color scheme that is easily recognizable. Only time will tell whether or not sneakerheads agree.

Release Details

For those of you planning on copping these, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, December 3rd for $200 USD. As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world.

Black Taxi – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

