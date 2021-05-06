jordan 12
- SneakersAir Jordan 12 "Cherry" Retro Gets A Rumored Release DateThe Air Jordan 12 "Cherry" is an iconic shoe. By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 12 "Black Taxi" Release Date ConfirmedA new Air Jordan 12 drops this weekend.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 12 "Brilliant Orange" Coming In 2023: First LookThis Air Jordan 12 is going to turn heads.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersEastside Golf x Air Jordan 12 Officially Revealed: PhotosThis Air Jordan 12 collaboration is a lot of fun.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 12 "Black & Gold" Reportedly Pushed Back AgainThis Air Jordan 12 will be dropping in time for the Holidays.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 12 "Emoji" To Release For Kids Only: PhotosThis Air Jordan 12 has emojis all the way throughout.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 12 Low Golf Surfaces In "Laser:" PhotosMore Jumpman golf shoes are on the way.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 12 "Hyper Royal" Rumored Release Date RevealedThe Air Jordan 12 "Hyper Royal" is going to be a women's exclusive.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 12 "Black & Gold" Rumored Release Date RevealedCan't go wrong with some black and gold Air Jordan 12s.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 12 "Black & Gold" Coming This Year: First LookYou can never go wrong with the Jordan 12.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 12 "Playoffs" Release Date ConfirmedThe Air Jordan 12 "Playoffs" is almost here.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 12 "Stealth" Rumored Release Date RevealedThis Air Jordan 12 will be coming out closer to the Summer.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 12 "Playoffs" Revealed: Photos & Release DateThe Air Jordan 12 "Playoffs" is dropping in about a month from now.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 12 "Stealth" Set To Release This Year: First LookAnother Air Jordan 12 for this year has been teased online. By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 12 "Hyper Royal" Coming This Year: First LookThe Air Jordan 12 is set to have a big year.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 12 "Royalty" Release Date Revealed: Official PhotosThe Air Jordan 12 "Royalty" is almost here.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 12 Utility "Grind" Officially Unveiled: PhotosThese shoes were made to help you deal with the elements.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 12 "Twist" Officially Unveiled: Photos & Release DateThe new Air Jordan 12 "Twist" is only a couple of weeks away.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 12 "Playoffs" Rumored Release Date UnveiledThe Air Jordan 12 "Playoffs" colorway will be getting a well-deserved retro next year.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 12 "Royalty" Drops In The Fall: In-Hand PhotosA brand new Air Jordan 12 is coming in just a few months from now.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 12 "Playoffs" Set To Make A Comeback In 2022: DetailsThis classic Air Jordan 12 is coming back in time for its 25th anniversary.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 12 "Royalty" Coming This Fall: New DetailsA new Air Jordan 12 with a familiar colorway is dropping this Fall.By Alexander Cole