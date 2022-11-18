There have been some amazing Air Jordan 12 colorways to make it to the market as of late. This is definitely a good thing as the Jordan 12 is one of the more underrated Jumpman models from the 90s. In fact, the shoe is celebrating its 25th anniversary which has led to plenty of great models.

In 2023, fans can expect even more amazing AJ12s. Jumpman is always looking to innovate and bring some great colorways to the table. With the Air Jordan 12s popularity beginning to skyrocket, it should come as no surprise that more versions of it are on the way.

The Air Jordan logo is displayed at a Jordan promotional event July 31, 2001 in Harlem, New York City. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Air Jordan 12 “Brilliant Orange”

According to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 12 is about to get a colorway that pays homage to the WNBA. The colorway is going to be called “Brilliant Orange,” and it can be found in the photoshop rendering, down below.

As you can see, this shoe starts out with a black leather upper. From there, the side panels and the midsole are orange. The WNBA logo is orange, so it makes sense that Jumpman would make an AJ12 like this. Additionally, the sneaker will have orange branding on the tongue in the form of a Jumpman logo.

Overall, this is a colorway that you can not go wrong with. However, it should be noted that this shoe is a women’s exclusive. That means the men out there will not be able to grab these unless they have small feet. Regardless, it’s nice to see the WNBA getting some love here.

Release Details

The rumored release date for these is July 13th of next year, for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates on these.

[Via]