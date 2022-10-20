Over the past couple of weeks, Nike has been showing off some sneakers from their upcoming “25 Years In China” collection. This is meant to be a capsule that celebrates how the brand has been operating in the country for about two and a half decades now. One of the shoes that will be part of the collection is this Air Jordan 12, which can be found down below.

As you can see from the official images, the shoe actually has a familiar look to it as it appears like the ‘Taxi” color scheme. From the white leather upper to the black on the sides, this is a shoe fans are already comfortable with. The big difference here is that there is a gum outsole, as well as a red tongue and yellow heel tab.

At the time of writing this, the Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China” still doesn’t have a release date, although it is reportedly going to come out in November. The price will be $200 USD, which is the usual price for the Air Jordan 12. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the sneaker world, and as always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

